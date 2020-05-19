Rabi Centre corruption case: Remand extended in graft case

LAHORE: An accountability court on Monday extended judicial remand of two accused in Rabi Centre corruption case. The accused Malik Abdul Rasheed and Haji Gull Rehman could not be produced before the court due to Covid-19 situation. The court is likely to frame charges against the accused when they will be produced before the court. Previously, the NAB had filed reference against them.

NAB had arrested Rabi Centre's owners Malik Abdul Rasheed and Haji Gull Rehman for deceiving the people at large. The accused sold shops to the investors in the centre but failed to give possession. The centre is also a defaulter of Rs300 millions of the Lahore Development Authority in the head of commercialisation fee.