DC holds meeting with transporters

Rawalpindi : A meeting was held at DC office Rawalpindi on Saturday with all the district public transporters. Agenda of the meeting included implementation of SOPs formulated by the Punjab government for reopening of intra and intercity transport and decrease in fares by the transporters, after finalisation of both by the Punjab government.

The meeting was arranged by the Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi, in the backdrop of sharp reduction in POL prices by the government and decision of government to reopen public transport, in order to facilitate the general public on the occasion of Eidul Fitr.

The meeting was chaired by Adc R captain M. Shoaib, along with secretary DRTA Mahar Abbas Haral. All the transporters expressed their views and concerns upon decrease in fares along-with proposed decrease in seating capacity of buses etc. in compliance with SOPs.

They however, pledged to follow all the precautions suggested in SOPs. Transporters welcomed government’s decision to open the transport sector and reiterated their commitment to stand with the government and the public alike during ongoing hard times.

They thanked Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi for arranging a flexible friendly and interactive meeting with the transport stand owners including intra-city wagon, Hi-ace and buses owners, and D-class intercity bus stand owners.

Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi will hold a follow up meeting with goods transport representatives as well, in order to ensure implementation of comparative reduced fares being charged by them on transport of public goods. The transport representatives thanked the Deputy Commissioner, for extending a gesture of cooperation towards them.