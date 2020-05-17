Two injured for resisting mugging bids

Three people were wounded, two of them for resisting mugging bids, in different parts of the city on Saturday.

A 30-year-old man, Waqas Nisar Jan, was wounded in a firing incident near Lyari’s Khajoor Bazaar. He was taken to the Civil Hospital for medical treatment. The Baghdadi police said one of the two armed men riding a motorcycle opened fire on him for putting up resistance to a robbery bid. The suspects managed to escape after committing the crime.

In a similar incident, the Pakistan Bazaar police said 23-year-old Danish, son of Ghulam Hussain, was injured when he offered resistance to a mugging bid in Benazir Colony. He was taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital (ASH) for medical attention.

Moreover, 42-year-old Saleem, son of Ghulam Haider, was wounded after a stray bullet hit him in the Old Golimar area, according to the Pak Colony police. The injured person was taken to the ASH for medical treatment. Further investigations are under way.

Traffic mishaps

A minor girl and a transgender person were killed while three others were injured in road accidents in the city on Saturday.

According to the Sachal police, two children were wounded in a road accident near Buraq Petrol Pump on Super Highway within the limits of the Sacchal police station. They were taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medical attention where three-year-old Maiza, daughter of Amir, succumbed to her injuries while her brother, 12-year-old Anas, and her father, Amir, 50, remained under treatment. The police said that the family was going on a motorcycle when a speedy vehicle hit their vehicle.

In another incident, two people were injured during a collision between a car and a rickshaw on Tariq Road. They were taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for medical treatment where the transgender person, Mobin alias Bina, succumbed to the injuries, while rickshaw driver Babar, 40, was undergoing treatment.

The Ferozabad police said the incident took place when Mobin was talking to the rickshaw driver and a speedy car hit the rickshaw. The driver of the car managed to escape after committing the crime. A case has been registered while an investigation is under way.