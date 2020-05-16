Mild heatwave to grip city from tomorrow, mercury to touch 42°C

A moderate heatwave is likely to grip Karachi from tomorrow (Sunday) as the mercury is expected to rise up to 42 degrees Celsius, said the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Friday.

The met office said the heatwave was likely to continue till May 22.

“Based on the latest meteorological data analysis, the Pakistan Meteorological Department predicts that a moderate heatwave is likely to grip Karachi from May 17 to May 22,” the chief meteorological officer told The News.

“We are expecting temperature to remain between 40 and 42 degrees Celsius in the day timings,” he added.

He said that the surface wind flow would be from the northwest and the west till the afternoon, which would then turn to the south in the evening during this period. “People should be cautious during this period of the heatwave,” he said.