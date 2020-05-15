close
Fri May 15, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
May 15, 2020

PCB Cricket body holds meeting

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
May 15, 2020

LAHORE: The PCB Cricket Committee met on Wednesday via video link under the chairmanship of Iqbal Qasim. It was the second meeting of 2020 for the group.

The group discussed the appointment and review process for the appointment of the six Cricket Association and High Performance Centre coaches. The Chairman of the Committee agreed to form a sub-committee, which will work closely with Director - High Performance to create a criteria and performance evaluation process for the coaches. The committee also had a discussion on the participation of departments in the 2020-21 season. It was agreed that the committee will provide its suggestions, which will be forwarded into the PCB management for consideration.

