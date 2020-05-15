Retired police officer flays cops’ raid on his house

MANSEHRA: A retired deputy superintendent of police has alleged that the cops entered into his house without any search warrant and violated the sanctity of chaddar and chardiwari.

“If the police commit excesses with one of their former officers, one can imagine how they treat ordinary citizens. I appeal to Inspector General of Police, DIG Hazara and district police officers to take legal action against the policemen who violated the law on the order of SHO Sardar Police Station,” former deputy superintendent of police Aslam Pervez told reporters here on Thursday. He said that his son who was also a police constable had married a lady constable on their free will some 13 years ago and left his house at that time. “Now differences have developed between my son and his wife and the officials of Sardar Police Station raided his house in violation of law to satisfy the ego of their female colleague and his daughter-in-law,” alleged Aslam Pervez. The retired DSP said that he has nothing to do with whatever his son had done in the past. “The police should raid the house of his son where he has been living with his estranged wife for the last almost 13 years,” Aslam Pervez maintained. He appealed to District Police Officer Sadiq Baloch to suspend all those involved in the incident as they had disgraced him in public even though he had no role in the affair.