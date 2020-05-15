2 more die of COVID-19, another 180 test positive taking tally to 2138

Rawalpindi : The coronavirus illness, COVID-19 outbreak is getting more and more intense with every passing day in the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi as in last 24 hours, another two confirmed patients of the illness died here in the district while as many as 180 new patients have been tested positive from the twin cities taking tally to 2138 on Thursday.

To date, the illness has claimed at least 62 lives in Rawalpindi district while six in the federal capital. In last 24 hours, 117 new patients were tested positive for COVID-19 in the district while 63 from the federal capital. The confirmation of 180 new patients from the region has set a new record of highest number of patients tested positive in a day.

Data collected by ‘The News’ on Thursday reveals that the two male patients died in last 24 hours here at Benazir Bhutto Hospital in Rawalpindi were residents of Rawal Town that can be termed as the worst affected area in the district as nearly half of the total deaths caused by COVID-19 in Rawalpindi have been reported from Rawal Town. One of the patients was 56-year old while the other was over 60 years of age.

The confirmation of 117 new patients for COVID-19 from Rawalpindi district in last 24 hours took the total number of patients so far confirmed from the district to 1316 of which only 270 have so far discharged from the healthcare facilities after treatment.

In Rawalpindi district, as many as 405 confirmed patients of coronavirus illness have been undergoing treatment at the healthcare facilities while another 579 confirmed patients have been in isolation at their homes, said Executive District Officer (Health) Dr. Sohail Ahmed Chaudhary while talking to ‘The News’ on Thursday.

On Thursday, a total of 984 active cases of the disease were there in the district while the total number of patients so far tested positive from the twin cities was 2138.

The EDO said that as many as 1912 persons have been under quarantine in the district while some 669 have already been relieved as they have completed their quarantine period.

It is important that in last 24 hours, the highest number of confirmed patients of COVID-19 in one day was reported from Islamabad Capital Territory too since the outbreak hit this region of the country. A total of 63 new patients were tested positive in one day from ICT after which the total number of confirmed patients so far reported from the federal capital crossed the figure of 800.

On Thursday, the total number of patients tested positive from ICT became 822 of which only 100 have so far recovered from the illness while six have lost their lives. The number of active cases of COVID-19 that was 661 in ICT on Wednesday reached 716 on Thursday according to the official figure released by National Command and Control Centre.

It is worth mentioning here that out of a total of 2138 patients tested positive from the twin cities so far, as many as 1700 were active cases of the illness on Thursday.