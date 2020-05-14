NAB summons Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, his son today

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Rawalpindi summoned former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and his son in LNG scam today (Thursday).

The NAB has already filed a supplementary reference in the Accountability Court, Islamabad on misuse of authority against them. According to sources, the investigation team of the NAB, Rawalpindi will ask the questions about the LNG scam.

Sources said the investigation team of NAB may questions about the alleged transactions in the account, which, according to them, were made during the deals of the LNG. Besides former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, 8 others were also accused in the reference of LNG scam.