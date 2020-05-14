Two workers die in factory cylinder blast

LAHORE: Two people died when a cylinder exploded in an aluminum factory in Karool Ghatti, Gujarpura, on Wednesday. The deceased identified as Asif, 35, son of Lateef and Abdul Salam, 27, son of Azeem, served as labourers in the factory. A fire erupted after the explosion in the factory, rescuers said. The bodies were handed over to their heirs after completing legal formalities.