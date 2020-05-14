PTI leaders to check performance of departments in Mansehra

MANSEHRA: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Mansehra chapter, has announced to keep a vigil on performance and expenditures of public sector departments in the district.

“We will follow our party’s manifesto, which gives us a wide space to check performance and corruption in the public sector departments with an aim to improve their performance,” Shahzada Gustasap Khan, the newly-elected PTI president, told a news conference here on Wednesday.

Gustasap, who also remained opposition leader in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly in the past, said that there were no differences within his party in the district and he would ensure to take along party workers and office-bearers. He said that committees would also be constituted for the every public sector department to keep check and balance as he said that PTI had come into power in the name of “change”. He said that development funds sanctioned by both the federal and provincial governments for schemes would be spent in larger public interest.