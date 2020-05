PSB honours Pak judo, karate teams

ISLAMABAD Dr Fehmida Mirza, Federal Minister for IPC, distributed cheques among the members of Pakistan judo and karate teams who won medals during 13th South Asian Games held in Nepal from December 1-10 last byear.

Judo team won 2 gold, 3 silver and 4 bronze medals. Judo players Hamid Ali won gold & silver medals. Qaiser Khan won 2 silver medals Karamat Butt won 2 silver medals. Muhammad Hasnain won bronze & Silver medals. Nadeem Akram won silver Ms Humaira Ashiq won bronze & silver. Ms Beenish Khan won bronze & Silver. Shah Hussain Shah won gold & silver medals. Ms Amina Toyoda won bronze & silver medals whereas Asma Rani won silver medal.

Similarly karate playas won 6 gold, 8 silver and 5 bronze medals. Karate medal winners included. Baz Muhammad (silver & gold), Murad Khan (gold & bronze), Zafar Iqbal, Saadi Ghulam Abbas, Naseer Ahmed, Rehmatullah, Shahbaz Khan, Muhammad Awais Ms Kulsoom, Ms Sana Kousar, Ms Nargis, Ms. Sabira Gul, Noman Ahmed, Ms Shahida, Niamatullah, Ms Naz Gu l and Iqra Anwar.

In line with approved cash award policy, gold medalists were given Rs.one million each, silver medalists got Rs. 500, 000 while bronze medalists received cheques of Rs 250, 000 each.