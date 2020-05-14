South Asian Games judo, karate medallists get cash prizesa

KARACHI: Karate and judo fighters on Wednesday received cash prizes in Islamabad from the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) for winning medals at the 13th South Asian Games held in Nepal last year.

Federal Minister for IPC Dr Fehmida Mirza distributed cheques.

As per policy, the gold medallists were handed over Rs1million each, the silver medallists Rs500,000 each and bronze medallists Rs250,000 each.

In judo, Pakistan won two gold, three silver and four bronze medals.

In karate, the country claimed six gold, eight silver and five bronze medals.

Judokas: Hamid Ali (gold plus 100kg, silver mixed team event), Shah Hussain (gold -100kg, silver mixed team event). Qaiser Khan (silver 90kg, mixed team event), Karamat Butt (silver 81 kg, silver mixed team event), Mohammad Hasnain (bronze 66kg, silver mixed team event), Nadeem Akram (silver mixed team event), Humaira Ashiq (bronze 48kg, silver mixed team event), Beenish Khan (bronze Plus 78kg, silver mixed team event), Amina Toyoda (bronze 57kg, silver mixed team event), Asma Rani (silver mixed team event).

Karatekas: Baz Muhammad (silver 84kg, gold team kumite), Murad Khan (bronze minus 55kg, gold team kumite), Zafar Iqbal (silver minus 60kg), Saadi Abbas (minus 75kg gold, gold team kumite), Naseer Ahmed (gold team kumite, silver minus 67kg, bronze team kumite), Rehmatullah (gold team kumite), Shehbaz Khan (gold team kumite), Mohammad Awais (gold minus 84kg, gold team kumite), Kulsoom (gold team kumite, silver minus 68kg), Sana Kousar (team kumite gold, silver 55kg), Nargis (team kumite gold, 55kg silver), Nargis (team kumite gold, team kata silver, Plus 68kg silver), Sabira Gul (gold team kumite, 50kg bronze), Noman Ahmed (50kg Gold, team kumite bronze), Shahida (individual kata gold, team kata silver), Niamatullah (individual kata silver, team kara bronze), Naz Gul (team kata silver, 61kg bronze), Iqra Anwar (45kg bronze).