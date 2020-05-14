CPO constitutes women police unit

Rawalpindi : City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi DIG Muhammad Ahsan Younis constituted women police unit in Rawalpindi police, in accordance of which lady police officers and lady police constables will be deputed in 12 police stations of Rawalpindi.

Women Police Unit have been objected to address and resolve complains and issues of women in an effective way relating cases of women in police stations.

In accordance of Women Police Unit, Women police officials will be deployed as Additional SHO in 12 police stations of Rawalpindi, while lady police constables will also be deployed in the respective police stations.

In this regard, 12 women police officers are being deputed as Additional SHO in police stations of Rawalpindi. Sub-Inspector Sanam Sahi has been deputed as Addl SHO in City Police station, SI Syeda Maria Batool appointed in New Town Police station,SI Sehar Batool in RA Bazar police station, SI Farsia Naaz in Pirwadhai police station, SI Amina Shoaib in Cantt police station, SI Madiya Gul in Airport police station, SI Maimuna Akhtar in Kahuta Police station, SI Shabana Batool in Murree Police station, SI Haijra Awan in Sadar-Wah Police station, SI Shahida Yasmeen in Taxila Police station, SI Shama Naaz in Civillines police station, SI Robila Kosar in Waris Khan Police station.

Women police officers and lady police constables will help women visiting police stations in connection of their cases and complaints.

CPO Rawalpindi DIG Muhammad Ahsan Younis said that woman are integral part of society and women police officials are being part of police stations to address issues and cases of women in an effective way.

In presence of women police officials, women visiting police stations in case of rape and other heinous crimes will feel convenient to register their complaints and cases. Meanwhile, amidst presence of women police officials, investigation on cases relating women will be made in more effective way.