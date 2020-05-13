PM hails continuation of GSP+ status

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Tuesday expressed satisfaction over the progress made so far and appreciated EU’s decision for continuation of GSP+ status to Pakistan, which contributed towards enhancement of country’s exports and further strengthening of ties with EU member countries.

The premier expressed these views while chairing a briefing to review progress on implementation status of GSP Plus related conventions. The meeting was attended by Minister for Human Rights Dr. Shireen Mazari, Advisor Commerce Abdul Razzaq Dawood, Advisor on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam, Attorney General Khalid Jawed Khan, SAPM for Overseas Pakistanis Syed Zulfiqar Abbas Bokhari and senior officials.