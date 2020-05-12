RCB issues 35 notices on illegal construction

Rawalpindi: The Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) has issued notices to 35 property owners for illegal construction. According to RCB spokesman several raids on the directive of Cantonment Executive Officer (CEO) were conducted by RCB, building control department teams particularly in Saddar, Gawalmandi, Peoples Colony, Masrial Road, Tench Bhatta, Mughalabad and Dhoke Syedan and the owners of buildings and structures constructed illegally were issued notices.