Hazara Police launch campaign to protect people from corona

ABBOTTABAD: The Hazara police launched “No Mask, No Shopping” and “No Mask, No Petrol” campaign in all the eight districts of Hazara Division to protect the citizens from getting coronavirus after relaxation of the lockdown across the country.

Briefing newsmen here on Monday, Deputy Inspector General Police Hazara region Qazi Jamil-ur-Rahman said, “The objective of this campaign is just to protect the public from coronavirus and create awareness among the people about this pandemic.” The DIG Hazara directed the district police officers (DPOs) to implement precautionary measures in letter and spirit.

He directed the DPOs to make the traders use facemasks and hand sanitisers and ask them to avoid dealing with customers, who did not follow the standard operating procedures (SOPs). As per the SOPs more than five people were not allowed to enter any shop in order to practice social distancing and action would be taken against the violators, he added.

He asked the DPOs to direct all the DSPs & SHOs to create awareness in their respective areas through announcements and no-one would be allowed to roam in the bazaars without wearing masks. The official said all petrol pumps and CNG stations had been directed to follow the instructions.Special teams would be constituted to monitor the activities, he added. The DIG Hazara asked the traders to take precautionary steps after the relaxation of lockdown.