Rs1.17 bn approved for road project in Haripur

HARIPUR: Provincial Minister for Education Akbar Ayub Khan said that the reconstruction and widening of Beer to Kalinjar Road would begin from next week.

He said the road linked the remote villages to Haripur city. Talking to reporters newsmen here on Monday, he said that the union councils of Beer, Kalinjar, Ladarmang and adjoining areas had remained neglected. He said that he had approved a number of developmental projects worth billions for the welfare of people of these areas. The minister said that he got the project - 20 km Beer to Kalinjar Road - approved from the provincial government. He said that Rs1.17 billion project included the re-carpeting and widening of this road up to 30 feet that would be beneficial for the residents of over 30 remote villages situated on the both sides of Beer-Kalinjar Road. The minister said that the tenders for the project had already been issued and the work would start next week. He said people would have easy access to local market after the completion of work on the road project. Akbar Khan said that two other link roads Kalinar to Kheri and Kalinjar to Jamm Road were at completion stage at a cost of Rs70 million.