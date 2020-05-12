HEC considering different options for exams of university students

Islamabad: Higher Education Commission (HEC) Chairman Dr Tariq Banuri said the commission was considering different options for the examinations of university students.

Talking to media, he said, the world was facing a powerful challenge in the shape of novel coronavirus, so the students and faculties have to face and resolve the challenges of education sector together. He said till the end of lockdown, HEC was reviewing and adopting all necessary alternative measures regarding the students'' issues, but the final decision would be taken in light of governments'' and health experts'' suggestions and directions. Dr Tariq Banuri said, efforts were underway by HEC to eliminate the hurdles in the way of students'' education during pandemic situation. A number of issues regarding universities'' education had been resolved while remaining problems would also be resolved till May 31, he added.

If the current pandemic situation becomes normal till May 31, then HEC would approach the government for directions and permission to take the exams of university students, he briefed.

Besides the government, the health experts would also be taken on board for consultation and they would be asked whether exams were safe or not after situation becomes normal, Dr Banuri informed. If the relaxation, he said, was given by the government in those areas where corona was curtailed, then the exams would be conducted there.

We have other options as well if the epidemic was not controlled, he added. These options included the conduction of exams after July 15. However, the option of online exams was also under consideration, Dr Banuri said. In the online exams, he said, different methods were used including research paper work and home work etc.

To a question, he said the online education had many problems, mentioning that some of universities and regions had internet issues. The universities having internet issues would not be allowed to start online classes and they would be asked to start their education at the end of July if the situation becomes normal.

However, such universities having the capacity to start online classes but facing few issues would be provided support to resolve their issues, he added. Some regions like agencies, FATA, Balochistan, GB were facing sever internet issues, he said and added, we have prepared some important material for such students like video lectures to mitigate their educational loss.