Home department’s amended order unveils relaxations for different sectors

The Sindh home department on Monday issued an order with amendments regarding restrictions on and relaxations for different sectors of the province.

The order says here is a declared pandemic of COVID-19 that has afflicted many countries, including Pakistan, which requires adequate steps to contain the spread of this disease. In order to contain the disease, the Sindh government has gradually increased restrictions on social gatherings and crowds since March 14.

It further reads that in order to have a uniform lockdown strategy at the national level, an order of even number dated 2nd April, 2020, was issued as per the coordination meetings of the National Coordination Committee (NCC).

The home department amended order says: "Similarly, certain decisions were taken about the lockdown during the meeting of the NCC dated May-7, 2020, after reviewing the overall situation, including disease spread and economic effects of lockdown. Whereas the Government of Sindh considers that it is necessary to have a uniform policy as also directed by the Honorable Supreme Court of Pakistan in its order dated May-4, 2020 in Suo-Moto case no. 01/2020.

"Therefore, as per decisions taken during the NCC meeting, after due consultations of federating units with the Federal Government at the NCC, certain businesses are allowed conditional to their following the SOPs against Covid-19 spread as the disease spread has not yet subsided but the economic impacts warrant controlled opening of businesses where the SOPs are strictly followed so as to contain the disease spread.

"Now therefore in view of above considerations the government of Sindh in exercise of powers under Section 3(1) of the Sindh Epidemic Diseases Act 2014 (The Sindh Act VIII of 2015), and in continuation of order of even number dated April-14, and April-23rd 2020, hereby directs as under."

All restrictions and bans, timings and exceptions will continue as per the earlier irder dated 14th April, 2020 and continued vide the order of the same number dated 23rd April, 2020.

Accordingly, all closures and bans, restrictions on movement from 5pm to 8am on all days, restrictions on movement by personal transport, declared essential services and permitted industries and businesses with applicable restrictions, as in these orders will continue with the exceptions as are given in this order.

Sectors to say closed

All industries and businesses not cleared for opening, shopping malls and plazas, educational institutions, offices not cleared for opening, marques, marriage halls, banquet halls, cinemas, public processions and gatherings/congregations of all nature at any place, organised events, sports, concerts etc., restaurants, hotels, Social clubs (except home delivery which is permitted and driver hotels situated on highways), entertainment areas, beaches, public parks, public transport (intra-city, inter-city, inter-provincial).

Sectors to open

Activities and businesses already permitted vide earlier orders of even number dated 14th and 23rd April, 2020, construction activities permitted with strict following of SOPs issued vide order dated 14th April 2020 and dated 10th May 2020. Construction-related manufacturing are permitted to start subject to the following of SOPs issued vide order dated 14th April 2020. Pipe mills (PVC and Steel), electrical cable and switchgear manufacturing, steel and aluminum manufacturing including re-rolling mills, ceramic manufacturing, paint factories, carpenter and furniture shops, real estate, retail shops related to construction manufacturing, community markets, retail outlets, stand-alone/neighborhood shops situated in residential localities (excluding shops situated in shopping malls, plazas) subject to strictly following of SOPs issued vide Order dated 10th May 2020.

The timings

The timings will be from 8am to 4pm, Monday to Thursday. The following will however continue to remain closed. Barber shops, beauty parlours, hair -cutting salons, spas, game centre, videogames/dabbu/carrom/pool games, shops, gyms, cafe/sit-in-eatery, also social clubs and parks.

Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays are declared as “safe days” with a 100 per cent lockdown except for the essential persons requiring emergency medical care, personnel of law enforcement agencies, medical and allied staff, technical staff attending electricity, gas, water, sewerage related works and municipal staff on duty, goods transport, charity organisations limited personnel engaged in ration distribution /relief work in coordination with the district administration and law enforcement agencies, postal/courier services, milk shops selling dairy products, newspaper distribution, media persons, medical stores within or adjacent to hospitals. Moreover grocery/general stores, bakeries, chicken/meat/fish shops, fruits/vegetable shops can remain open from 8am to 5pm.

COVID-19 hotspots

Hotspots of COVID-19/high risk neighbourhoods/areas as declared by the health department/district administration through an order by the commissioner/deputy commissioner may continue with the strict restrictions as may be determined, including a strict lockdown and non-opening of non-essential shops/manufacturing in such an area till the spread is contained.

Responsible behaviour

While the gradual opening up of businesses and related activities is undertaken in line with the national guidelines as per decisions at the NCC and for the sake of uniformity within country as also done by other provinces, it becomes more of public responsibility to comply with the distancing and preventive measures against COVID-19 spread.

It requires cure, concern, discipline and above all patience to conduct oneself in such a situation of more opened-up activities when the cases show a rise. This calls for a new lifestyle and pattern of living as the definitive treatment or vaccine for the coronavirus is not yet available and may take many months to a year or more to become available. Thus, it calls for adjusting work, social and economic activities as per SOPs to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Thus, it is of utmost importance that the public in general and the owners/managers of shops/workplaces, businesses and manufacturing units in particular ensure adherence to the general SOPs issued vide order dated 14th April, 2020 and other specific SOPs as are issued from time to time so that the disease spread is contained.

It is pertinent to declare that the Government of Sindh would continue to review the disease spread pattern periodically and in case of increased COVI D-19 cases beyond the capacity of the healthcare systems, the relaxation in the lockdown may he reviewed and may be reversed or it may be further relaxed in case the disease is contained.

With the above advisory, it is reiterated that any person/owner/manager engaged in any permissible activity/operation found violating any of the instructions contained in the detailed order and SOPs as referred to in this order will be liable for action in accordance with law as per Section 4 of the Sindh Epidemic Diseases

Act 2014. Any business unit/shop/manufacturing or non-manufacturing unit found/reported violating the instructions/SOPs will be proceeded against in accordance with law and may have the permission given to them during COVID-19 emergency suspended immediately and such workplaces may be closed.

The secretaries of respective departments, viz. industries, labour, food/Food regulatory Authority, health etc., who are entrusted with regulation/control of respective activities/functions related to above as well as respective divisional commissioners are empowered under Section 3(1) of the act to issue further orders, directions, notices to put this order into effect in letter and spirit and to clarify further for implementation purpose (but not allow what is not permitted or disallow what is permitted). Any such order/direction/notice is to be issued by fully taking onboard the respective law enforcing agencies/police to ensure a proper implementation mechanism.

A team of officers, inspectors of administration and/or duly authorised representatives of concerned departments under intimation to the commissioner/deputy commissioner concerned, industries and labour department duly authorised by the deputy commissioners or secretaries concerned may check the place any time for compliance of directions issued by the government.

The deputy commissioner, assistant commissioner, labour officer concerned as well as personnel of law enforcement agencies not below the rank of the inspector police (or of equivalent rank for other law enforcement agencies are empowered under Section 3(1) of the act to take any action on any act in contravention of this order or directions/notices issued there under. Further legal action can also be taken under relevant labour, industrial and other applicable laws. This order will come into force at once and remain in force till May 31, 2020.