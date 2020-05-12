close
Tue May 12, 2020
Our Correspondent
May 12, 2020

Minor dies after falling off roof

Karachi

Our Correspondent
May 12, 2020

A minor boy died after falling from the roof of his house in Orangi Town’s Faqir Colony on Monday.

The boy was taken to the Civil Hospital where he breathed his last during treatment. He was identified as seven-year-old Ismail, son of Ghulam Yasin.

The Mominabad police said the boy accidentally fell off the roof while playing.

