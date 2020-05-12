Minor dies after falling off roof

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
A minor boy died after falling from the roof of his house in Orangi Town’s Faqir Colony on Monday.
The boy was taken to the Civil Hospital where he breathed his last during treatment. He was identified as seven-year-old Ismail, son of Ghulam Yasin.
The Mominabad police said the boy accidentally fell off the roof while playing.