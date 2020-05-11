Married girl strangled for ‘honour’ in Gujranwala

GUJRANWALA: A married girl was murdered by her mother and brother for ‘honour’ at Muafiwala on Sunday. Reportedly, Laila, 20, had contracted love marriage with Adnan about 10 months ago. Later, her parents compromised with her and brought her to their home. On the day of the incident, Laila's mother Nasreen and brother Shahzad allegedly strangled her. Aroop police have arrested the accused persons.

PEOPLE ASKED TO FOLLOW SOPS: Commissioner Syed Gulzar Hussain Shah has said that the people should follow all precautionary measures and adopt SOPs of anti-corona to protect them. While addressing a video link meeting on Sunday, the commissioner said that the SOPs should be followed strictly especially in markets and mosques during the lockdown. He directed all concerned departments to speed up their activities in regard of control of coronavirus and got ensure 100 per cent implementation on the government SOPs in this regard. He also urged to solve the problems of the citizens in respect of price-hike and said that it was our duty to ensure the availability of daily use items on control rate so that relief could be provided to the people in the Holy month of the Ramazan. He directed the price control magistrates to gear up their raids to control the price-hike in the markets and no negligence in this regard would be tolerated.

COMMITS SUICIDE: A man committed suicide at Rahwali on Sunday. Reportedly, Zahid ended his life by self-immolation. He motive behind the incident is said to be financial problems.