Hamza in illegal detention: PML-N

ISLAMABAD: While Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Saturday claimed innocence of Hamza Shahbaz Sharif, the National Accountability Bureau said proofs of innocence could be presented in a court of law instead of issuing media statements.

PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Saturday that the opposition leader in Punjab Assembly, Hamza Shahbaz, was in illegal custody of National Accountability Bureau (NAB), and he should be released immediately.

Hamza recently filed a petition for bail in the Supreme Court (SC) in money-laundering and assets beyond means of income cases against him.

Marriyum, in a statement, said that Hamza was a victim of political vengeance, adding that NAB should face action for punishing an innocent person.

She said the opposition leader had appeared before the court more than 50 times in relation to trumped up charges. She said that so far the accountability watchdog had failed to find evidence of any corruption, but Hamza was still facing punishment.

Marriyum said PML-N President and leader of the opposition in National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif was also being politically victimised in the worst way.

Meanwhile, PML-N Punjab President Rana Sanaullah said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was behind a recent NAB notice sent to party president Shahbaz Sharif. He said the notice sent in relation to Cholistan land case was part of the NAB-Niazi nexus scheming.

Behind Nawaz and Shahbaz’s cases and cases against every PML-N leader is the face of [Prime Minister] Imran, alleged the former Punjab law minister.

However, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) claimed to have complete evidence against Hamza Shahbaz.

In a statement, NAB spokesperson said that they had complete evidences against the opposition leader in Punjab Assembly in assets beyond income case.

“NAB will present the witnesses and evidences before the court to take a decision,” the spokesperson added.

He said the Lahore High Court (LHC) had rejected Hamza Shahbaz’s bail and it was up to the court to declare him an accused or innocent. The anti-graft body would continue performing duty without getting pressurised by any threat or baseless propaganda. “Those who give statements in the media should become witnesses in the court, added spokesperson.