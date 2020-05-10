Police say aunt killed minor girl in Swabi

SWABI: The police here on Saturday said that a five-year-old girl, whose body was recently recovered from a water channel, was killed by her aunt. Speaking at a news conference here, DPO Imran Shahid said that investigation revealed that Wajeeha Khan’s aunt was involved in her killing. The five-old-girl Wajeeha Khan, who belonged to Speen Kani village in Tehsil Razaar, was killed three days back and her body was recovered from local water channel. The police had constituted a team led by Superintendent of Police, Investigation, Banaras Khan to solve the case. The DPO said that Gul Raj Bibi, who was the aunt of the minor girl, told investigators that she hit her niece on the head with a knife and she became unconscious due to bleeding. She said the entire family was asleep when she committed the crime. She said later she threw her body into a water channel.