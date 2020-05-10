‘Pakistan cyclists can beat India with smart training’

KARACHI: Pakistan’s reigning national cycling champion Ali Ilyas said on Saturday that the country can create ripples in Asia within a few years if national pedallists were able to do “smart training”.

“There is immense talent in Pakistan but what the riders need is smart and scientific training,” Ali told ‘The News’ in an interview. “Their approach to training must be changed. In a few years, if pedallists are provided quality training, Pakistan can create ripples in Asia,” he added.

Ali, who played badminton before switching over to cycling due to a shoulder injury, is associated with Karachi’s Bikestan Cranck Addicts Club, the first such club registered with the Pakistan Cycling Federation (PCF).

Ali won gold for Sindh in badminton in the 2013 National Games held in Islamabad under the parallel Pakistan Olympic Association (POA).

“What I had to achieve in six years I got in a short time because I do smart training,” Ali said.

Ali missed the Yorkshire World Championship last year due to injury. He was scheduled to represent Pakistan in the Asian Championships but it had to be postponed due to COVID-19 pandemic. Now he has his eyes on the Switzerland World Championship in September.

Ali receives instructions from an English coach to hone his skills.

“Yes, I get advice from an English coach. It’s very important,” Ali revealed.

Ali suggested Pakistan’s riders need coaching. “Yes, they need coaching. If a good foreign coach is hired and he trains some cyclists on modern footings then it will bring a lot of improvement in the overall standard,” Ali said.

“But nutrition is of great importance along with training. See in WAPDA cyclists get sound salaries and they have nothing to do except cycling. And on the other hand I hardly get time for training because of my business but still I can give them tough time because I do smart training,” Ali said.

Ali said if Pakistan is able to overtake India it will be a great achievement which will pave the way for conquering Asia in future.

“A few years ago in South Asian Games we were ahead of India but now they have improved a lot. If the government, along with corporate sector, focus on the sport then we have the stuff who could take us ahead of India,” Ali said.

Ali said if the 14th South Asian Games are held in 2022 then certainly he would be looking to finish among the top two.

Ali said Quetta riders can become like Colombian riders if their talent is polished.

“Quetta is at the highest altitude, even more than Gilgit and their riders are fit for the game. If they are given attention, Quetta will be the new Columbia in cycling,” Ali said.

Ali lamented that Pakistan Cycling Federation (PCF) has sent several people for coaching courses abroad but this has not been properly implemented at the grassroots level.

Ali said that training on road was more economical and if some attention was given to the sport Pakistan can go a long way in the discipline.