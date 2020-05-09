close
Sat May 09, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
May 9, 2020

Navy, ANF seize 100kg drugs off Pasni

National

OC
Our Correspondent
May 9, 2020

ISLAMABAD: In an intelligence-based joint operation, the Pakistan Navy along with Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) seized 100kg crystal (drugs) off Pasni, Balochistan.

The drug was valued at approximately Rs3 billion. The cache of drugs was to be smuggled to unknown destination thorough Arabian Sea. Afterwards, the seized drugs were handed over to ANF for further legal proceedings.

Latest News

More From Pakistan