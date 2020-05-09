Navy, ANF seize 100kg drugs off Pasni

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: In an intelligence-based joint operation, the Pakistan Navy along with Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) seized 100kg crystal (drugs) off Pasni, Balochistan.
The drug was valued at approximately Rs3 billion. The cache of drugs was to be smuggled to unknown destination thorough Arabian Sea. Afterwards, the seized drugs were handed over to ANF for further legal proceedings.