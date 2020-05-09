close
Sat May 09, 2020
Corona test must for MNAs before attending session

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly Secretariat has advised all the members to go for COVID-19 tests prior to attending the session commencing from Monday, May 11. According to an announcement, the members may visit any certified laboratory for tests. The precautionary measures have been taken after Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser tested positive for the COVID-19.

