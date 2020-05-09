close
Sat May 09, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
May 9, 2020

Polio case reported in Qambar Shahdadkot

SUKKUR: Another confirmed polio case was reported at Union Council Dhigano of Taluka Sajawal in Qambar Shahdadkot.

Reports said the stool sample was collected from a 36-month-old girl, a suspected polio case, belonging to union council Dhigano of Taluka Sajawal in district Qambar Shahdadkot. The sample later resulted positive by Pakistan Polio Lab Islamabad that confirmed the child was affected with poliomyelitis.

The victim received seven dosages during supplementary immunization activity and two dosages during routine immunization but still suffered neck muscles paralysis. Meanwhile, the number of polio cases reached up to 47 in Pakistan and 17 in Sindh. District Health Officer Qambar Dr Iqbal Jaghirani has confirmed the polio case.

