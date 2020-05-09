10 children drown in ponds, canals in Sukkur region

SUKKUR: As many as 10 children drowned in water ponds and canals on Friday. Reports said a 12-year-old boy Sajid, s/o Abdul Majeed Soomro, residing at a village Allah Dino Soomro in Badin district, drowned in a pond. The body was shifted to a local hospital for medico-legal formalities and later handed over to the family. In another incident of similar nature, a child Sadam Hussain drowned in a water pond in Mehrab Bhutto Muhalla of Pir Jo Goth in Khairpur.

A boy Saghar Magsi also drowned in a water pond at Muhalla Magsi in Sajawal and in another incident, Umar and Hasnain residents of Bhittai Colony drowned into KB feeder, while taking bath. Reports said two more children identified as Ashfaq Ali Mari and Dili Jan Mari drowned into Sim Nullah at a village Dodo Khan Mari in Nawabshah. Four more children including two brothers, Ali Ahmed, Khan Muhammad, Bahadur and Abdul Rasool drowned in Johi Branch Canal.