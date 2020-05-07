Package distributed among cops, Class-IV employees in Mardan

MARDAN: District Police Officer (DPO) Sajjad Khan on Wednesday distributed food package among the Special Police Force (SPF) personnel and Class-IV employees of the police department at his office.

Talking to the media, Sajjad Khan said that there were many employees working on contact basis in police department and Class-IV employees who deserved relief items. He added that he decided to distribute Ramazan package to the deserving SPF and Class-IV employees of Mardan district. DSP Headquarters Shakeel Khan, local journalist Mohammad Riaz Mayar and others were also present. The employees thanked the DPO for distributing food package among them.

Murder case traced: Meanwhile, the police arrested an alleged killer in a blind murder case.

One Waqas was shot dead while he was riding his motorbike after Iftar in the limits of Lundkhwar Police Station.

Later, on the complaint of deceased’s brother Fayaz Khan, the police registered the case against unknown accused. DPO Sajjad Khan took notice of the case and formed a team for the investigation.

The investigation team officers spent 48 hours using modern scientific lines and professional strategies and arrested an accused identified as Muhammad Tayyab, resident of Dwa Saro Chowk. Police also recovered weapon from the arreste, who confessed to the crime during interrogation.