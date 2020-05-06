PMA Badin demands action over manhandling incident with doctor

SUKKUR: Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) Badin chapter has expressed concerns over defiant and ill-mannered behaviour of security guards of Indus Hospital Badin with a reputable pediatrician Dr Abdul Razzaq Soomro.

While addressing a press conference, the president PMA Badin Chapter Dr Ansar Khuwaja, Secretary Dr Zahoor Abbasi, Dr Arshad Khuwaja, Dr Liaquat Qambrani, Dr Zahid Zaur and others said the doctors and paramedics were playing a pivotal role to combat the pandemic and such impolite and ill attitude of security guards could not be tolerated. They blamed the higher management of the Indus Hospital was not cooperating appropriately with the doctors and paramedics. They demanded necessary action against the security guards involved in manhandling with the doctor and to avoid any such happenings in future. On the other hand, civil society has also condemned the incident and demanded action against the culprits. It is pertinent to mention that the aggressiveness and misbehaviour of the security guards of Indus Hospital Badin, are routine features, especially with poor villagers but the management did not take any action yet.