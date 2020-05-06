PTI senator says corona situation in KP under control

PESHAWAR: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Zeeshan Khanzada said on Tuesday that like other countries Pakistan also faced severe socio-economic impact due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Talking to reporters here, the young senator from Mardan said that even the developed countries were unprepared to face this pandemic. He said the country’s medical infrastructure was weak and it could not respond to such an emergency. He added that the social conditions and lifestyle of the people in the country also hampered the efforts to contain the spread of the Covid-19.

Senator Zeeshan Khanzada said that despite initial mishandling of the pandemic that happened in every country, the PTI government’s initiatives were timely and appropriate as the experts had predicted that at the end of April the number of the infected people was expected to be around 90,000 with a few thousand deaths but now even in early May the situation seemed under control.

The PTI senator observed that a complete lockdown was neither possible given our social conditions nor bearable for the country.