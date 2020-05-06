Youth takes his life in Hafizabad

HAFIZABAD: A youth committed suicide at Shori Chattha village on Tuesday. Muhammad Abbas ended his life by hanging himself with a ceiling fan. The motive behind the incident is said to be a domestic issue.

‘330,000 WHEAT BAGS PROCURED’: The PASSCO has so far procured 330,000 bags of wheat from the growers at 19 procurement centres in the district. It was said by in charge PASSCO Major (retd) Khurram here. He said that the PASSCO had supplied 1,084,000 empty sacks to the growers on merit. He said that the PASSCO would procure 1.2 million bags of wheat from the growers this season.