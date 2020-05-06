LDA seeks approval for resuming public dealing

LAHORE:To implement the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan regarding opening of construction sector across the country, Lahore Development Authority (LDA) has sought exemption from the Punjab Infectious Diseases (Prevention and Control) Ordinance 2020.

Sources in LDA revealed that the ordinance prohibited any kind of gathering(s) and only exempted utility services, Wasa, municipal corporations, Sui gas, Discos, NTDC and other departments and this is why LDA can’t open public dealing.

Sources said LDA Director General, through Provincial Secretary Housing sent a written request to provincial secretary primary health seeking exemption as given to Wasa and municipal corporations for resuming public visiting hours.

Sources said this clearly showed that the federal and Punjab government are not on a same page in case of opening construction sector; otherwise, such legal bottlenecks should be removed automatically to facilitate the construction sector.

On the other hand, LDA officials said that the authority had already resumed its ongoing development projects under the Prime Minister’s directive to resume construction sector.

LDA’s spokesperson said that the authority had taken all precautionary measures in resuming its ongoing development projects. He said advertisement for new development projects had also been issued for in time response of bidders.

Once the authority gets exemption from the Ordinance, it will enforce already drafted SOPs to facilitate private construction and builders. To avoid public congestion, LDA will only open its one window for approving maps of new buildings while no transfer of property case will be entertained, he said adding the applicants have to take prior appointment for visiting LDA One Window through LDA’s web portal.

All these measures are taken for public safety and LDA will provide hand washing area, sanitizers and germicide tunnel at its office for applicants.

He said that no applicant would be allowed to enter LDA office without face mask while all the staff working in one window would also be wearing face masks and using sanitizers. Answering a question about online submission of applications, he said the process was stopped so far as the Punjab government was empowering its E-Khidmat Markaz for this purpose.