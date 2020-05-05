14 cops among 31 test corona positive in Daska

DASKA: As many as 31 people, including an SHO and 13 other policemen, tested positive while 2.5km city area was declared red zone on Monday.

DDHO Dr Siddiq told media that corona tests of 40 policemen, including SHO Rana Asif, were conducted three days ago. Later, the SHO and 13 other cops were declared positive.

He said that 17 members of a family also tested positive. He told that all corona patients were shifted to the Sialkot Quarantine Centre. He informed that total 74 corona cases had been reported in Tehsil Daska and adjoining areas. Meanwhile, Assistant Commission Asif Hussain told that the AC Office, Tehsildar Office and the TMA Office had been sealed along with 2.5km area and it was declared red zone.

VALUABLES LOOTED: Two dacoity incidents were reported here. In the first incident, Imran parked his motorcycle outside his in-laws house. When he returned, he found it missing. Thieves took away cattle of Riaz from his house.

FIVE HELD WITH KITES: Police on Monday arrested five kite sellers and recovered kites and string rolls from their possession. On a tip-off, the police raided different parts of the city and arrested kite sellers Naveed, Imran, Shahid and Imtiaz. The police also recovered 500 kites and 100 string rolls from their possession.