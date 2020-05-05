Five suspected militants arrested in Mardan

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
MARDAN: Police and army conducted a joint search operation in Matta area and arrested five suspected militants on Monday, a senior official said.District Police Officer Sajjad Khan said that weapons were also seized from the arrestees. “The operation is part of a series of efforts after news about the presence of anti-state elements in the mountainous range between Buner and Mardan districts,” he added.Meanwhile, the police also arrested a drug trafficker and recovered charas and a pistol from him in Mardan.