Five suspected militants arrested in Mardan

MARDAN: Police and army conducted a joint search operation in Matta area and arrested five suspected militants on Monday, a senior official said.District Police Officer Sajjad Khan said that weapons were also seized from the arrestees. “The operation is part of a series of efforts after news about the presence of anti-state elements in the mountainous range between Buner and Mardan districts,” he added.Meanwhile, the police also arrested a drug trafficker and recovered charas and a pistol from him in Mardan.