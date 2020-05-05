Ahsan requests CJP to take notice of Narowal Sports City project

LAHORE: PML-N secretary general Ahsan Iqbal has requested the Chief Justice of Pakistan take notice of the injustice done to the Narowal sports city project.

Talking to media in front of the Narowal sports complex, he claimed that he was punished for launching the sports city project for the people of Narowal, not for any corruption or embezzlement of funds. He said he was guilty of building sports infrastructure for the youth. He said justice demands that the additional cost of this project should be paid by PM Imran Khan and the NAB.

This project is the classic example of how the PTI government puts development projects in the reverse gear, he maintained, adding that the government's vengeful agenda had destroyed Pakistan's development projects. He said Rs 2.5 billion had already been spent on the sports city project and only Rs 400 million more were required to complete it.

The PML-N leader alleged that the cricket ground, where Pakistan team played an international match, had now become a jungle. He pointed out that the CPEC's western route, from Hakla to Dera Ismael Khan, was scheduled to be completed by December 2018, but it was only 67 per cent completed even by the mid of 2020.