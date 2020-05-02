101 medical officers appointed in Mansehra

MANSEHRA: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Department has appointed as many as 101 medical officers and posted them at basic health units, rural health centres and civil hospitals in order to provide better health care and treatment services to people in the district.

“We have a total of 280 doctors’ sanctioned posts in the district and as many as 120 are still lying vacant even after fresh appointments of 101 doctors,” Dr Muhammad Javed Tanoli, the district health officer, told reporters on Friday. He said that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa health departments’ secretary had issued orders of 101 male and female doctors and all were posted immediately at health facilities where medical offices’ positions were laying vacant since long.

“With these fresh appointments of medical officers at health facilities, patients and people could avail better health care and treatment services and burden on tertiary health care facilities in Mansehra would be reduced,” said Dr Javed. The district health officer said he had also moved a summary to provincial health department seeking appointments of as many as 120 more doctors to fill posts still lying vacant in the district.

He said that as for as Covid-19 emergency was concerned, the situation in the district was still under control.