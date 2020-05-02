Opp may requisition Senate session

ISLAMABAD: Joint opposition in the Senate Thursday hinted at filing requisition for the Senate session, if the government did not summon its session in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

An informal meeting through video link under Deputy Chairman Senate Salim Mandviwalla deliberated on the legislation-related matters as well as the virus.

The legislators called on the government to show more seriousness towards the pandemic, as it was spreading fast.

Senators Mushahid Hussain Syed, Faisal Javed, Rukhsana Zuberi, Usman Kakar, Rana Maqbool, Mian Ateeq Sheikh, Imam Din Shoqin, Sirajul Haq, Waleed Iqbal, Mehr Taj Roughani, Hasil Khan Bizenjo, Salahuddin Tarmizi, Pervez Rashid, Dr Asif Kirmani, Sikandar Mandhru, Kalsoom Parveen, Zeeshan Khanzada, Ghous Muhammad Niazi, Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri and Sitara Ayaz attended the meeting.

The legislators shared complete consensus that public should strictly follow the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) in relation to the virus to save themselves as well as prevent its spread.

The option of video conferencing was also reviewed in the context of the Senate session.

Deputy chairman emphasised that the modern technology should be used in view of the prevailing situation.

He also laid emphasis on measures to call a Senate session in the light of the rules and the video conferencing.

He acknowledged the fact that the situation was unusual because of the virus and the session would help a solid line of action after threadbare discussion.

PML-N senators Mushahid Hussain Syed, Pervaiz Rashid and Asif Kirmani said that the step of video conferencing was important and the spread of the virus was a matter of concern.

They said it was imperative to have debate on the government’s steps so far taken in relation to the virus.

PTI's Senator Seemi Ezdi opposed summoning of the session in the given condition.

The senators noted that the British Parliament had its session even during the World War-II. PkMAP Senator Usman Kakar laid emphasis on framing of policies on the basis of mutual consultations between the government and the opposition.

He called for summoning a requisition session of the Senate.

The Senate committee on rules and procedures has reported that there was no provision of a virtual session.