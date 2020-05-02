Shopkeeper killed in Abbottabad

ABBOTTABAD: A shopkeeper was killed and his two brothers injured near over a petty issue near Cena Laboratory Kehal Friday afternoon.

The clash erupted between Sher Dill alias Sheri and vegetable seller Qadeer on the parking of a vehicle and later the accused with his other companion Shehzad alias Chiriya and two others came to the shop and started firing, resulting in instant death of Qadeer and injuries to his two brothers Waheed and Zaheer.

A police party led by SHO Cantt Police Station Tahir Saleem later rushed to the spot and arrested the main accused Sher Dill and his accomplice Shehzad. An FIR was also lodged by the police on the report of Siddique, father of the deceased.

Police also recovered the weapon of offence and had started investigation. Both the injured were shifted to DHQ Hospital where condition of one of them was stated to be critical.