Roy says Hundred postponement a ‘huge shame’

LONDON: England batsman Jason Roy believes the coronavirus-enforced postponement of the Hundred is a missed opportunity for cricket to capitalise on the buzz from last year’s World Cup triumph.

With a new tournament, a new format and new city-based franchises, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) was aiming to attract a fresh audience to the game. England, with Roy in the side, defeated New Zealand last year in an unforgettable Lord’s final that captivated the host country.

But COVID-19 has forced a year’s delay, with the ECB keen to avoid empty grounds and absent overseas stars diluting the inaugural edition.Roy, a top-tier Â£125,000 ($157,000) pick by Oval Invincibles, understands the decision. “It’s a huge shame that we won’t be able get out in front of a home crowd again,” he said. “It is hugely disappointing but there are bigger things at stake.