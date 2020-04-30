close
Thu Apr 30, 2020
Girl kills self after family refuses to allow love marriage

Karachi

A teenage girl was found dead at her house in the Azizabad police station's limits in District Central on Wednesday.

Responding to information, police and rescuers reached the property and transported the victim’s body to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medico-legal formalities. She was identified as 17-year-old Muskan, daughter of Shahid.

Additional SHO Taqqadus Amir said that according to the initial investigation, the girl had fallen in love with a boy, but her family refused to let her marry that boy. At this, Muskan got disheartened and ended her life by hanging herself from a ceiling fan with her dupatta.

Police said the girl’s father was a policeman, who had also killed himself a few months ago. They said they were investigating the incident from different angles.

