Shibli, Bajwa to pave way for smothening govt ties with media

ISLAMABAD: With induction of Leader of the House in Senate, Senator Shibli Faraz as Federal Minister and appointment of retired Lieutenant General Asim Saleem Bajwa as Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) for the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting could pave the way for smoothing of relationship of the government with media that was moving on the bumpy road ever-since the lady from Sialkot took the reign of the ministry who now has been relieved of her assignment.

Although it was major reshuffle in the federal cabinet but another change over will also be due in a couple of weeks soon after Eidul Fitr.

Senator Shibli Faraz was leader of the House in Senate despite the government is in minority in the upper house of Parliament and as the leader, he enjoyed the status of federal minister but now he has been assigned a portfolio outside the Parliament. With his replacement, Senator Faisal Javed who is one of the closest buddies of the prime minister and like Shibli Faraz belongs to the KP province is among the front runners for the slot of the Leader of the House while senators from the province Senator Noman Wazir and Mohsin Aziz are also among the hopefuls.

Former state minister for Interior and member of the upper house from the federal capital Dr Shehzad Wasim could be a candidate for the slot but the ultimate decision has to be taken by the party chairman.

Senator Shibli Faraz is a literary person and being son of late Ahmad Faraz, he is well respected in the circle of people with pen but dealing with media would be his real test if he is made the minister for Information and Broadcasting. Well-placed sources said that Shibli Faraz is being assigned the task to mend fences with media, electronic and print both.

General Asim Saleem Bajwa, who was approached by the government to accept the office, was initially reluctant to assume the assignment but sources confided that he was persuaded by the high ups for accepting it. Since the office that has been deputed to him has political dimension and he cannot assume such responsibility with remuneration as long he doesn’t complete his two years after superannuation, that he will be completing in September next year, he will look after the charge honourarily.

General Asim Saleem will continue as Chairman China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Authority that came into being late last year.

General Asim Saleem Bajwa is a field soldier who had challenging postings upon him throughout his career. As Lieutenant Colonel, he came in the limelight as ADC to former president General Pervez Musharraf where he was promoted to the rank of brigadier. He has served on multiple instructional and command-level posts, such as leading an anti-tank battalion, the 111th Infantry Brigade, and an infantry division. He was a Brigade Major at an infantry brigade and served as Chief of Staff at a strike Corps.

He instructed courses at PMA Kakul and the Command and Staff College Quetta and was a deputy military secretary to the president of the country. Asim Saleem Bajwa assisted General Pervez Musharraf in compiling his book “In the Line of Fire” that General Pervez also mentioned in his book.

He was promoted to the rank of a Major General in December 2010 and he was appointed Director General Inter Service Public Relations (DGISPR). As DG ISPR he elevated the directorate and brought about much needed technological improvement. He was promoted as Lieutenant General in September 2015.

Lt. General Bajwa was appointed Inspector General Arms (IG Arms) at GHQ on December 11, 2016 until September 28, 2017. Later he was appointed Commander Southern Command and XII Corps in Quetta where he usefully thwarted several designs of country’s enemies.

Asim Saleem Bajwa was commissioned in the 34th Punjab Regiment in 1984, at the Pakistan Military Academy (PMA) in Kakul. He graduated from the Command and Staff College in Quetta, as well as the National Defence University (NDU) in Islamabad, followed by the Staff College, Camberley. He holds master's degrees in war studies from NDU and defence studies from King’s College London.

General Asim Saleem Bajwa appointment has also brushed aside the impression regarding any damage to “one-page” narrative.