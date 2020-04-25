IGP orders RPOs to improve security in Ramazan

PESHAWAR: Inspector General of Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sana Ullah Abbasi through a video link conference on Friday directed the regional police officers to further improve security during Ramazan.

The IGP reviewed the progress about police security measures during Ramazan, steps against Covid-19, enlistment quota of police Shuhadda and employees children, actions against narcotics dealers, smugglers and other issues. The regional police officers presented a detailed briefing to the IGP about the steps in their respective regions about the aforementioned agenda points. The IGP directed the police high ups to adopt foolproof security arrangements for the protection of life, honour and property of the general public during the holy month of Ramazan.

They were also directed to make more coordinated and effective efforts against the coronavirus. On the occasion, the IGP gave one week time to the police high ups for implementation of Police Policy Board’s recent decision about the enlistment quota of police Shuhada and employees’ quota in a fair and transparent manner.

Guidelines were also issued to the police high-ups about the second phase absorption of Levies and Khassadars in the police force. In the videoconference, the IGP also ordered strict action against narcotics’ smuggling and their nexus with terrorists and foiling their nefarious designs.