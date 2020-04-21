Coronavirus cases reach 110 in Mardan

MARDAN: The number of coronavirus positive cases reached 110 in the Mardan district while the test reports of 473 people came back negative, sources said.

The sources added that 776 tests were conducted in the district so far while the reports of 194 suspected patients were still awaited. A total of 274 suspected coronavirus patients were allowed to go home from quarantine centres while 22 people were still quarantined. Around 122 suspected patients were discharged from different isolation centres in the district while 27 patients were at isolation centres. A total of 19,830 people were screened in different parts of the district so far. Meanwhile, officials of the district administration on Monday raided different bazaars of the city and sealed several shops for violating the lockdown. Assistant Commissioner Gul Bano said the district administration visited different parts of the city to ensure the lockdown in order to prevent the spread of coronavirus. The official said that 22 people including, tailors, barbers, cloth merchants were arrested for violating the lockdown. She added that two clinics, one hostel and one shopping mall were also sealed.