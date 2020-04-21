close
Tue Apr 21, 2020
April 21, 2020

30kg opium, 20kg charas seized in Mardan

Peshawar

 
April 21, 2020

More than 30kg opium and 20kg hashish were seized and two traffickers arrested in Toru area of Mardan district, police said on Monday.According to an official statement, the action was taken in the limits of Toru Police Station jurisdiction. “M Fayyaz and Amir Shehzad were smuggling the contraband items to Punjab via Mardan when the police intercepted them,” said District Police Officer Sajjad Khan. He added that besides the arrest of the drug traffickers, the car and contraband items were seized by the police and further investigation was underway.

