Three, including two brothers, die in Hyderabad

SUKKUR: Three people including two brothers died after consumption of liquor in Hyderabad. Reports said as many as five people reportedly friends had consumed liquor in the Kachchi Muhalla in the jurisdiction of Pajari Police Station of Hyderabad and fainted after a while. Later, three people, including two brothers, died. The victims identified as Salamuddin and Noor Muhammad Qureshi died while three others were shifted to a local hospital where one of them identified as Jamal alias Muna Qureshi also died. The police confirmed the deaths and said an investigation was underway to collect the details of the incident to take action against the drug peddlers.