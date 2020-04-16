Japan provides third tranche of assistance of $1 million to fight COVID-19

Islamabad: The government of Japan has decided to provide the third cache of assistance worth $1,000,000 to the government of Pakistan through the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) to equip Pakistani people and Afghan Refugees to fight against COVID-19.

Prior to this grant assistance, the Government of Japan has provided $2,410,000 to Pakistan to support its efforts to combat the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) infection, including $1,620,000 through the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF), $540,000 through the International Organization for Migration (IOM) and $250,000 through the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC).

Through this grant assistance, the UNHCR will provide necessary technical assistance and equipment/material to prevent the spread of COVID-19 by considering the situation on the ground on the request of the Government of Pakistan.

This support will boost Pakistan’s capacity to quickly track the coronavirus affected persons and treat them accordingly. This assistance will also help in reducing and delaying the transmission of COVID-19. Hence, minimizing serious illness and associated deaths due to COVID-19. It will also strengthen the ongoing health services during epidemic peak period and will help in minimizing the socio-economic impact. Matsuda Kuninori, Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan, while appreciating the tremendous efforts of the Government of Pakistan said that the spread of COVID-19 has become a serious issue worldwide and it is now crucial for the international community to take necessary measures to address this disease.

He further said the Government of Japan will continue to support the Government of Pakistan not only in its efforts to fight against COVID-19 but also other matters related to Japan-Pakistan socio-economic development cooperation. The government of Japan has also made a huge amount of contribution to Pakistan through UNHCR over the past 40 years which is over $160 million and is committed to continue extending support to Afghan refugees.