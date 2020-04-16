31,945 get financial assistance under Ehsaas Kafalat Programme

JHANG: The management of the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) with the coordination of the District Administration Wednesday gave money to 31,945 deserving women under Prime Minister's Ehsaas Kifalat Programme.

The BISP management finalized arrangements to disburse one-time financial assistance to 33,600 people of the district during coronavirus lockdown situation. BISP Faisalabad Divisional Director Mukaram Mukhtar along with Deputy Director (M&A) Kashif Mehmood and Operations Assistant Director Mobeen Zahid inspected the distribution centres of the city to review the arrangements before starting the second phase of disbursement of the money. BISP Jhang Assistant Director Ahmed Murtaza said according to the initial lists of one-time beneficiaries 23,999 male and 9,601 females will get Rs 12,000 each. He said the district administration has increased 24 to 30 payment booths at nine disbursement centres of tehsils Jhang, Shorkot, Ahmedpur Sial, and Athara Hazari to serve the needy people facing hardships during coronavirus lockdown. He said an urgent meeting was also held with the Additional Deputy Commissioner (General ) Ashraf Gujar, Assistant Commissioner Qasim Gill, district head of the commercial bank and with payment agents for further improvement at the centres. The BISP AD further said that the district administration adopted a best technique to avoid less payment complaints by assigning duties to schoolteachers and clerical staff to maintain social distance among the beneficiaries and to keep eyes on the working of bank agents at payment booths. The beneficiaries who has submitted their requests through 8171 SMS service would be served after receiving Nadra processed updated lists from April 25, he added.