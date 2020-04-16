Export industries resume work under SOPs

GUJRANWALA: Local export sector industries Wednesday resumed work strictly following the SOPs issued by the government.

A delegation of industrialists under the leadership of Chamber of Commerce president Mian Umer Saleem in this regard called on Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sohail Ashraf. During the meeting, they expressed deep concern over long closing of industries and said in case of further lockdown, export orders of billions of rupees will be cancelled which will not only affect the industries but thousands of workers will also face financial constraints.

The DC assured the delegation that local export industries will be allowed to work under the SOPs. The local industrialists showed their satisfaction over the decision to reopen the export sector and said now industrialists will be able to complete their export tasks and thousands of factories workers will also get rid of threat of unemployment.