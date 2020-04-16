Pemra warns cable operators against airing Indian content

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) has warned all cable TV operators to stop illegal distribution of Illegal/ Indian channels and to air only Pemra licensed/ Landing Right channels and Pakistani content on their respective CD channels, says a press release issued on Wednesday.

On instructions of Pemra Chairman Muhammad Saleem Baig and Director General Operations (Distribution) Muhammad Farooq, Pemra Regional General Manager, Karachi, Ashfaq Ahmed Jumani has started crackdown against those cable operators who were involved in violations. Operation team of Karachi Regional Office, headed by Syed Asim Siraj, AGM Operation, conducted surprise inspections on various cable operators of Karachi.

M/s Global Cable Network Private Limited, Korangi, Karachi, was found involved in distribution of illegal Indian channels and Indian content on CDs on its network. The operation team seized two CPUs, 20 receivers, five modulators and six transmitters.

Show cause notice have been issued to M/s Global Cable Network on violating Pemra laws and same will be concluded as per law. The regional office has also ordered to all cable operators to strictly follow the Pemra Rules and Regulations, failing which the Authority will take action as per law.